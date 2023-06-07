Dill, sour, or sweet, Mississippi’s pickle fest will certainly be a treat! Published 10:28 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the award-winning Mississippi Pickle Fest from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Admission is $12 for ages 3 and up.

“I want to invite the public to come out to the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum for the annual Mississippi Pickle Fest,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Our dedicated museum staff work hard to bring entertaining, family-friendly events to the public year-round and were recently awarded the 2022 Small Festival Event of the Year for the Pickle Fest. And this year’s festival includes all the fan-favorite attractions and activities that the whole family will enjoy.”

In addition to the various exhibits and educational demonstrations offered on the grounds, visitors will enjoy live music, 90 food and craft vendors, two water slides, a dunking booth, obstacle course, dry combo bounce house and jousting arena. Competitions such as the Pickle Eating Contest and Pickle Jar Packing Contest will take place during this event. The Children’s Barnyard and Small Town, Miss., will also be open.

This event is sponsored by the Mississippi Agricultural & Forestry Museum Foundation, Chick-fil-a Byram, Southern Beverage, Cathead Distillery, T-Mobile, and Visit Jackson. For more information on the Mississippi Pickle Fest, visit the link.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about the Museum, call 601-432-4500 or 1-800-844-8687, visit www.msagmuseum.org or visit the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum on Facebook. The Ag Museum is a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.