Manhunt for Mississippi murder suspect ends with suicide Published 9:44 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The man wanted for a Newton County murder is dead, according to a Mississippi sheriff’s department.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Wednesday evening that Roderic Tyrone Moss, 48, was located on County Road 121 in Clarke County.

“Authorities arrived at the scene and observed a male who matched the suspect’s description on the porch,” the statement reads. “The male ran into the house, and then authorities heard what appeared to be a gunshot. The house was secured, and gas was deployed. When the gas cleared, a robot was introduced into the home, and video of deceased Roderic Tyrone Moss was obtained.”

Deputies then entered the home and confirmed the man was the murder suspect.