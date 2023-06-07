Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly shot at passing vehicles on Pennsylvania interstate, terrorized girlfriend Published 5:56 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

A Mississippi man was arrested after he reportedly shot at drivers on a Pennsylvania interstate and assaulted a woman who was traveling with him.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Edward Jackson Nickens, 31, of Lambert, Mississippi, was arrested in June 2. He has been charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and reckless endangerment. He has also been cited for traffic violations, including DUI.

SHOOTING AT VEHICLES, TERRORIZING GIRLFRIEND:

The Public Opinion newspaper in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, reports that Nickens was arrested after the Pennsylvania State Police responded to reports of a man who had a woman pushed up against a tractor-trailer near mile marker 21 on Interstate 81.

When they arrived on the scene, the woman told police that the man, later identified as Nickens, had left the scene.

Troopers found Nickens about three miles away. Reports indicate that Nicken’s eyes were bloodshot and he had difficulty walking and moving.

The woman detailed the ordeal that she had been through with Nickens, her boyfriend.

The statement indicated that Nickens had bought ammunition for his gun at a Maryland gun store and two pints of Jacks Daniels whisky at a liquor store. The two had stopped at a Pilot truck stop in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Then the woman described a series of harrowing events, including Nicken’s making several threats to shoot her with the gun. Nickens reportedly shot the gun several times, including once near a worker at the truck stop, several times at passing vehicles on the interstate while driving on the interstate, and once at the woman’s head during an altercation on the side of the road.

After officers later located Nickens near mile marker 24, they executed a search warrant of his truck. They found two bottles of Jack Daniels, a black Ruger 9mm handgun hidden in a sneaker behind the driver’s seat and a 50-round box of ammunition for that type of gun. There were 30 rounds left in the box.

The gun’s seven-round magazine was loaded with four rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. One spent shell casing was found beside the sneaker that the gun was hidden in. Four live rounds were found in the center console and one was on the dash. According to police, there were nine rounds unaccounted for.

