Mississippi Skies: Will we notice a cool front sliding through?

A cool front is sliding through the state Thursday and we may be able to notice some slight changes to the pattern for a day and night, especially in the northern parts of the state. Unfortunately, it’s also the northern regions that have the biggest impact to air quality from wildfires releasing smoke in the atmosphere.

You’ve certainly noticed the lower air quality the past couple of days if you suffer from allergies. Our skies and allergy conditions are certainly not as bad as what people in New England and the northeastern region of the United States are facing, but we’ll see some haze in our skies, especially in northern Mississippi Thursday morning. Anyone with health conditions or who are otherwise sensitive to atmospheric conditions should stay indoors and use caution until the smoke clears the region.

As far as that cool front is concerned, the northern third of the state is looking to be a few degrees cooler than the past few days. Many of us across the state will notice humidity levels that are a little bit more comfortable over the next 24-36 hours. Dryer conditions also mean lower chances of rain.

North Mississippi

Widespread haze in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower around lunchtime. High of 85. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 62.

Central Mississippi

Widespread haze throughout the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 89. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 64.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 92. Partly cloudy with a low of 66 Thursday night.

Gulf Coast

Increasing clouds with a couple showers or storms in the afternoon. High of 91. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 70.