Mississippi woman arrested for drug trafficking; man wanted for same charge Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for drug trafficking.

According to a statement, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit searched a home in the Mooreville community. The officers found a “trafficking amount” of Meth (labeled as ICE), along with a large amount of money.

Officers arrested Candy M. Sullivan, 32, at the home. Another suspect, Dale Wayne Griggs, was not at the location when officers arrived. There is an arrest warrant for Griggs for Trafficking a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Meth (Ice).

“More charges may be pending upon further investigation,” the statement reads.

Sullivan’s bond was set at $150,000 by a Lee County judge.