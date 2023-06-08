Dolly Parton to perform in Mississippi; events also to feature range of artists from Wynonna to The Isaacs
Published 10:41 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023
Following Wednesday night’s announcement by Marty Stuart from the stage at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium during the 20th anniversary of his annual “LATE NIGHT JAM” and Congress of County Music fundraising event, the Board of Directors and the Management at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music are proud to announce the initial line-up of artists and events coming to Philadelphia, Mississippi, for the Fall of 2023 and Spring of 2024.
Buck Alman, the director of the Congress of Country Music and General Manager of the Ellis Theater commented, “We are very excited to be able to host such an incredible and diverse line-up of superstar talent. We have worked very hard to put together something spectacular to present to the people of Philadelphia, along with our friends and neighbors throughout the State of Mississippi, as well as bringing in audiences from around the country and even around the world. We have something truly special here in Philadelphia and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”
Alman also commented, “We may have a few more surprises out there as well. We always have friends stopping by. You never know who may show up. The best way to keep up with everything that we have going on is to follow us on social media. Anything that is happening will be there first.”
For more information, ticket on-sale dates, and to learn about other performances and events coming to the Congress of Country Music and the Ellis Theater, as well as progress on the museum and the world’s largest collection of country and Americana music memorabilia, please visit the website: www.congressofcountymusic.org, and be sure to follow along on social media for not only performance and event announcements but for many interesting facts, stories and history of all things music!
The 2023 – 2024 Line-Up, set to kick off with a fundraiser event featuring Dolly Parton on August 26, will include:
AUGUST:
- 26 Dolly Parton
SEPTEMBER:
- 1 Dorothy Moore
- 9 John Anderson
- 14 Mark of Zorro – LIVE Orchestral Ensemble and Feature Film
- 30 Philly Hillbilly Rockin’ Roundup ft. Junior Brown
- Marty Stuart’s 65th Birthday Celebration, Car Show & Rockabilly Concert
OCTOBER:
- 12 The Magic School Bus
- 13 & 14 HAM JAM FESTIVAL – “Peace, Love and Ham Jam” Weekend featuring:
- 13 Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
- 14 Roger McGuinn with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
- 28 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- 29 American Patchwork Quartet
- 31 Halloween Spooktacular
NOVEMBER:
- 1 Rainbow Fish
- 10 Bobby Rush 90th Birthday Celebration Concert
- 12 Ashley McBryde
- 18 The Issacs – Thanksgiving Concert
- 29 – Dec 2 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Dashing Through the Snow
DECEMBER:
- 6 Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra ft. WYNTON MARSALIS – Holiday Concert
- 9 Steve Miller Band
- 15 – 16 Library of Congress Presents: Classic Christmas Film Weekend – Hosted by Rob Stone
- 22 Mississippi Mass Choir – Hallelujah Holiday Concert
JANUARY:
- 10 Wynonna
- 13 Turner Classic Movies presents: Classic Film Showcase hosted by Alicia Malone
- 18 -21 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Into the Woods
- 27 Chapel Hart
FEBRUARY:
- 1 Giraffes Can’t Dance
- 10 “MARTY GRAS” Festival
- 14 Graceland Presents: A Valentines Date with Elvis – A Elvis Movie Presentation hosted by Angie Marchase – Curator of Graceland
- 22 The Mavericks
- 23 Trinity Irish Dance Company
- 29 – Mar 3 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Tarzan the Musical
MARCH:
- 1 – 3 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Tarzan the Musical
- 23 St Patrick’s Celebration and Festival
APRIL:
- 5 The Del McCoury Band
- 6 Merle Haggard 87th Birthday Celebration: An Evening of Haggard Songs & Stories hosted by country music legend
- Connie Smith, accompanied by Eddie Lang, with very special guest Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.
- 27 Otis Rush Memorial Blues Festival
MAY:
- 4 CINCO DE MAYO Celebration honoring MANUEL – A Latin and Spanish Cultural Celebration Festival featuring food,
- music and a MANUEL Clothing Designs Fashion Show.
- 9 Doktor KABOOM
- 12 Old Time Community Gospel Singing and Celebration