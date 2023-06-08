Dolly Parton to perform in Mississippi; events also to feature range of artists from Wynonna to The Isaacs Published 10:41 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Following Wednesday night’s announcement by Marty Stuart from the stage at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium during the 20th anniversary of his annual “LATE NIGHT JAM” and Congress of County Music fundraising event, the Board of Directors and the Management at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music are proud to announce the initial line-up of artists and events coming to Philadelphia, Mississippi, for the Fall of 2023 and Spring of 2024.

Buck Alman, the director of the Congress of Country Music and General Manager of the Ellis Theater commented, “We are very excited to be able to host such an incredible and diverse line-up of superstar talent. We have worked very hard to put together something spectacular to present to the people of Philadelphia, along with our friends and neighbors throughout the State of Mississippi, as well as bringing in audiences from around the country and even around the world. We have something truly special here in Philadelphia and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Alman also commented, “We may have a few more surprises out there as well. We always have friends stopping by. You never know who may show up. The best way to keep up with everything that we have going on is to follow us on social media. Anything that is happening will be there first.”

For more information, ticket on-sale dates, and to learn about other performances and events coming to the Congress of Country Music and the Ellis Theater, as well as progress on the museum and the world’s largest collection of country and Americana music memorabilia, please visit the website: www.congressofcountymusic.org, and be sure to follow along on social media for not only performance and event announcements but for many interesting facts, stories and history of all things music!

The 2023 – 2024 Line-Up, set to kick off with a fundraiser event featuring Dolly Parton on August 26, will include:

AUGUST:

26 Dolly Parton

SEPTEMBER:

1 Dorothy Moore

9 John Anderson

14 Mark of Zorro – LIVE Orchestral Ensemble and Feature Film

30 Philly Hillbilly Rockin’ Roundup ft. Junior Brown

Marty Stuart’s 65th Birthday Celebration, Car Show & Rockabilly Concert

OCTOBER:

12 The Magic School Bus

13 & 14 HAM JAM FESTIVAL – “Peace, Love and Ham Jam” Weekend featuring:

13 Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

14 Roger McGuinn with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

28 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

29 American Patchwork Quartet

31 Halloween Spooktacular

NOVEMBER:

1 Rainbow Fish

10 Bobby Rush 90th Birthday Celebration Concert

12 Ashley McBryde

18 The Issacs – Thanksgiving Concert

29 – Dec 2 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Dashing Through the Snow

DECEMBER:

6 Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra ft. WYNTON MARSALIS – Holiday Concert

9 Steve Miller Band

15 – 16 Library of Congress Presents: Classic Christmas Film Weekend – Hosted by Rob Stone

22 Mississippi Mass Choir – Hallelujah Holiday Concert

JANUARY:

10 Wynonna

13 Turner Classic Movies presents: Classic Film Showcase hosted by Alicia Malone

18 -21 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Into the Woods

27 Chapel Hart

FEBRUARY:

1 Giraffes Can’t Dance

10 “MARTY GRAS” Festival

14 Graceland Presents: A Valentines Date with Elvis – A Elvis Movie Presentation hosted by Angie Marchase – Curator of Graceland

22 The Mavericks

23 Trinity Irish Dance Company

29 – Mar 3 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Tarzan the Musical

MARCH:

1 – 3 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Tarzan the Musical

23 St Patrick’s Celebration and Festival

APRIL:

5 The Del McCoury Band

6 Merle Haggard 87th Birthday Celebration: An Evening of Haggard Songs & Stories hosted by country music legend

Connie Smith, accompanied by Eddie Lang, with very special guest Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.

27 Otis Rush Memorial Blues Festival

MAY: