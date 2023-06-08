Man killed while trying to steal car in Mississippi city

Published 9:30 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police department has reported a man was shot and killed while allegedly attempting to steal a car.

The Hattiesburg Police Department released a statement that the department responded to a shooting in the 800 Block of North 28th Avenue Thursday about 3:30 a.m.

“When officers arrived, they found a deceased male with a gunshot wound,” an HPD statement reads. “Another male was taken into custody at the scene. As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the incident took place due to an attempted auto-burglary by the deceased.”

The Hattiesburg Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

