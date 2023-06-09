Mississippi Skies: Two rounds of severe weather this weekend; extreme heat on the way Published 11:30 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By the time this weekend is over, every community in Mississippi could have a severe storm. That doesn’t mean everyone will have storms, but two different rounds of severe weather are possible Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s risk is more central and southern Mississippi while Sunday’s risk is more northern Mississippi, but the risks do overlap in a portion of the state.

Unfortunately, Game 1 of the Super Regional in Hattiesburg could have some problems with rain and lightning before the last out is called. If you’re heading to The Pete, be sure to make a plan if lightning is in the area.

Saturday’s Level 2 risk includes Greenville, Jackson, Vicksburg, Natchez, McComb, Brookhaven, and Mendenhall. Severe storms are possible in this area mainly between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. The Level 1 risk includes areas from U. S. Highway 82 all the way to the coast.

Get ready for extreme heat next week. The National Weather Service is forecasting a heat index as high as 105 for parts of the state by Wednesday.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. High of 88. More storms possible overnight with a low of 67.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. High of 91. More rain and storms overnight with a low of 69.

South Mississippi

Fog early. Increasing clouds with showers and storms likely. Some severe storms are possible. High of 92. Showers and storms are likely in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low of 67.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 91. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon with a severe storm possible. A few storms overnight with a low of 72.