Not so fast! Mississippi chart-topping singer arrested again just weeks after posting bond Published 11:37 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Former lead singer of Bishop Gunn Travis McCready has been arrested again in Natchez after bonding out of the Concordia Parish jail a little over a month ago.

Arrest records show Natchez Police Department arrested McCready, 35, of Natchez, on Thursday evening for a misdemeanor simple assault and domestic violence charge.

“His girlfriend said that he slapped her in the face and knocked out a tooth,” Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said. “He (McCready) had already left her when she called. We saw her holding the tooth and she did have injuries.”

After, police found McCready at his Natchez residence and arrested him.

On April 29, Concordia Parish (Louisiana) Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant for McCready on charges of non-consensual disclosure of a private image, introducing contraband into a penal facility and obscenity.

The charges stem from McCready allegedly mailing a pornographic image to a prison inmate via regular paper postage without consent from the person photographed. The obscene photo that was mailed to an inmate constitutes an introducing contraband charge, law officials said.

McCready was released from Concordia Parish on a $17,500 bond on May 2, and the charges still stand. McCready is well-known as the former lead singer of the band Bishop Gunn, which quickly rose to stardom before breaking apart in February 2020, citing “internal issues” as the cause.

Bishop Gunn cruised to the top of the Billboard Blues Album chart in 2018 with their debut album called “Natchez.” The band name itself was inspired by a tombstone that band members saw in Natchez over the resting place of the sixth Bishop of Natchez, John Edward Gunn.

Bishop Gunn toured Europe with Slash after playing two cruises with Kid Rock and received multiple accolades from Rolling Stone Magazine’s top country charts.

The band’s second album, “Gypsy Cadillac” — which had been recorded in 2019 and before — was released in 2021 and quickly hit top spots on Apple Music in multiple genres. Since the breakup, McCready has performed at music festivals throughout the region. Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.