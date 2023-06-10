‘Armed and dangerous’ man from Louisiana captured in Mississippi after car, foot chase

Published 6:04 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Louisiana man described as “armed and dangerous” was captured by Mississippi deputies.

Terence O’neal Brewer, 28, was taken into custody by Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday.

The capture occurred shortly after the sheriff’s department posted on social media asking the public to be on the lookout for Brewer.

On Thursday, deputies were notified that Brewer was possibly in Pike County.

The Sheriff’s Office was given his information and the vehicle he was driving.

Deputies were out and came across the vehicle driving southbound on Old Industrial Park Road.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the suspect sped away.

He turned south onto the railroad tracks in Fernwood, wrecked his vehicle and then ran off into the woods.

Dog teams from Louisiana were called to track the suspect.

He was tracked from the railroad tracks toward Woodrow Road in Magnolia. The scent the dogs were following did not cross over the road, and he is believed to have been picked up by someone and taken elsewhere.

Brewer was captured shortly after.

 

