Board president of Mississippi power company arrested for indecent exposure on Natchez Trace Parkway Published 9:01 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

The board president of a Mississippi power company has been arrested in an undercover operation targeting illicit sex activity in public places on the Natchez Trace.

ARREST:

Larry Parker is charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

According to WTVA News in Tupelo, Parker is the board president of the Pontotoc Electric Power Association. He was re-elected to the board in 2022.

THE INVESTIGATION:

Parker was arrested during an undercover operation by National Parl Service park rangers.

The operation was conducted to catch and arrest people who are engaging in illicit sexual activity in public areas of the Natchez Trace Parkway, which runs from Nashville, Tennessee, to Natchez, Mississippi.

Rangers say they have had a long-term problem with people engaging in sexual activity on the parkway and that the undercover operation is one of the ways they deal with the problem.

Parker and another person, who has not been identified, were arrested on Wednesday.