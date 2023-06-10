Miss Mississippi: Top 11 delegates competing now

Published 8:50 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023

By Vicksburg Post Staff

The final round of the Miss Mississippi competition has begun, and in a surprise twist, the top 11 delegates have been named.

In the order they were announced:

  • Miss All America City Krystle Hughes
  • Miss Biloxi Katelyn Perry
  • Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal
  • Miss Jones County Charity Lockridge
  • Miss Hattiesburg Angel Gail Lang
  • Miss Vicksburg Morgan Nelson
  • Miss Southern Magnolia Kat Adcox
  • Miss Metro Jackson Becky Williams
  • Miss University of Southern Mississippi Karsyn Ulmer
  • Miss University Allie Hopper
  • Miss Leaf River Valley Neeley Robertson

The Miss Mississippi Competition is airing on the following TV stations: WLBT – Jackson; WLOX – Biloxi; WDAM – Hattiesburg; WMC – Bounce in Memphis, Tenn.; WTVA – Tupelo and WMDN – Meridian. It will also be live-streamed at missmisslive.com.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Z-newsletter-news

Newly-released, archived music video features scenes from rural Mississippi

Mississippi Skies: New severe risk added, strong storms now expected another two days

Mississippi highway to close Sunday morning

Meet the 18-year-old Mississippi entrepreneur who is revolutionizing menswear

Print Article