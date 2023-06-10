Miss Mississippi: Top 11 delegates competing now
Published 8:50 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023
The final round of the Miss Mississippi competition has begun, and in a surprise twist, the top 11 delegates have been named.
In the order they were announced:
- Miss All America City Krystle Hughes
- Miss Biloxi Katelyn Perry
- Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal
- Miss Jones County Charity Lockridge
- Miss Hattiesburg Angel Gail Lang
- Miss Vicksburg Morgan Nelson
- Miss Southern Magnolia Kat Adcox
- Miss Metro Jackson Becky Williams
- Miss University of Southern Mississippi Karsyn Ulmer
- Miss University Allie Hopper
- Miss Leaf River Valley Neeley Robertson
The Miss Mississippi Competition is airing on the following TV stations: WLBT – Jackson; WLOX – Biloxi; WDAM – Hattiesburg; WMC – Bounce in Memphis, Tenn.; WTVA – Tupelo and WMDN – Meridian. It will also be live-streamed at missmisslive.com.