Miss Mississippi: Top 11 delegates competing now Published 8:50 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023

The final round of the Miss Mississippi competition has begun, and in a surprise twist, the top 11 delegates have been named.

In the order they were announced:

Miss All America City Krystle Hughes

Miss Biloxi Katelyn Perry

Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal

Miss Jones County Charity Lockridge

Miss Hattiesburg Angel Gail Lang

Miss Vicksburg Morgan Nelson

Miss Southern Magnolia Kat Adcox

Miss Metro Jackson Becky Williams

Miss University of Southern Mississippi Karsyn Ulmer

Miss University Allie Hopper

Miss Leaf River Valley Neeley Robertson

The Miss Mississippi Competition is airing on the following TV stations: WLBT – Jackson; WLOX – Biloxi; WDAM – Hattiesburg; WMC – Bounce in Memphis, Tenn.; WTVA – Tupelo and WMDN – Meridian. It will also be live-streamed at missmisslive.com.