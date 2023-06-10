Mississippi city investigating shooting death of 74-year-old man Published 10:08 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023

A 74-year-old man was found shot in a Vicksburg street early Saturday morning. Vicksburg police said the man was already dead when they arrived.

At 4:24 a.m., Vicksburg Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of the Franklin Street and Military Avenue intersection in Marcus Bottom in reference to a male subject lying in the street.

When they arrived, officers found Edward Stowers, 74, of Vicksburg, suffering from a gunshot wound. Stowers was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

VPD Deputy Chief of Administration Mike Bryant said Criminal Investigation Division investigators are in the area conducting interviews. Bryant said the investigation is in its early stages.