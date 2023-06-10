Mississippi highway to close Sunday morning Published 8:21 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued an alert to let drivers know an interstate highway will close Sunday morning.

All lanes in both directions of I-59 will be impacted as Mississippi Power completes utility work near the South 13th Avenue overpass in Laurel. The work will impact the interstate between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“Traffic will be stopped in 15-minute intervals while crews place power lines across I-59,” and MDOT statement reads. “Motorists should follow law enforcement instructions and may seek an alternate route during the closure period due to expected delays.”

An alternative route along U. S. Highway 11 through Laurel and Ellisville bypasses the portion of the I-59 being impacted.

Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.