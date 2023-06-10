Mississippi man arrested after reportedly using fake money orders

Published 6:36 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested for allegedly using fake money orders.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

LaDarius Blackshire, 27, of Oxford and charged with two counts of False Pretenses on June 5.

Blackshire was arrested after the Oxford Police Department responded to a report on May 26 regarding fraudulent money orders that were used earlier in May.

After an investigation, Blackshire was taken into custody. His initial bond was set at $10,000.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has also placed a hold on Blackshire.

