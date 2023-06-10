Mississippi road rage incident involving shooting, ramming of car in presence of juvenile results in two arrests Published 8:28 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

Two men were arrested after police responded to a road rage incident after one of the suspects fired a gun and the other used his car to ram his vehicle into the other suspect’s vehicle.

ARRESTS:

Billy Joe Davis of Poplarville was arrested for aggravated assault. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Sumner set his bond at $100,000.

Olinger Castillo-Cobb of Pontotoc was arrested for aggravated assault. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Sumner denied bond on Cobb.

The charges will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

THE INCIDENT:

Tupelo Police officers responded to Interstate 22 and the intersection of Highway 45 for a traffic accident with reported shots fired.

Two vehicles were involved in a Road Rage incident with one vehicle firing a weapon.

The other vehicle responded by ramming the vehicle that fired the shots. A juvenile was present during the incident.

Both drivers of the vehicles were detained and Child Protective Services was notified.

A thorough investigation was conducted by collecting evidence and witness statements and it was determined that the appropriate charge was Aggravated assault for both drivers.

CPS took custody of the juvenile until contact could be made with family members and the release of the juvenile could be coordinated with a safety plan.