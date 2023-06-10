Mississippi Skies: New severe risk added, strong storms now expected another two days Published 9:56 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023

After weeks of dry weather with only isolated to scattered rain and storms, we got some much-needed rainfall across the state Saturday. Unfortunately, the first game of Mississippi’s Super Regional struck out after two long lightning delays. With the Southern Miss Golden Eagles holding a solid lead of 4-0 in the fifth inning, NCAA officials postponed the remaining innings until Sunday morning. Game two will be played Sunday afternoon. Should there be a need for a third game, there may be some more issues in Hattiesburg as another round of severe weather is possible on Monday in the Pine Belt.

As far as Sunday’s severe weather chances, the risk moves northward. The northern region has a Level 2 risk for severe storms, winds up to 60 miles per hour, and large hail. A Level 1 risk stretches down from northern Mississippi all the way to the I-20 corridor. This area could have a couple severe storms with strong winds, hail, and torrential rain. The main risk is from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Many people in Mississippi will be thankful for the storms over the next couple of days. That’s because once the storms move out, we’ll have some extreme heat across the state with some places having heat indices as high as 110 degrees.

North Mississippi

Showers and storms likely. Some storms could be severe. High of 84. A few more storms in the evening and overnight. Low of 62.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms. A storm or two could be severe. High of 88. More rain Sunday night with a low of 66.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 88. Isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight with a low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 90. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 74.