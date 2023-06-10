Mississippi’s only food hall decides to close after nearly five years

Published 6:21 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s only food hall is closing after being in operation for nearly five years.

Owners announced that the closure of Cultivation Food Hall, which housed six restaurants and a popular happy hour hangout in Jackson, would close its doors on Wednesday, June 14.

The food hall was located in The District at Eastover in Jackson.

Cultivation Hall was the state’s first and only food hall, said developer Ted Duckworth, principal at Concord Companies.

Developers said they have decided to change directions after the operating partner and general manager of Cultivation left for other opportunities.

“We plan to take that foundation and build upon it,” Duckworth said. “The next chapter for this space will be fun and exciting. Jackson’s restaurant scene is vibrant and progressive; you cannot find better food than places like Walker’s, Elvie’s, Bravo, and Pulito Osteria. Our intention is to build on that momentum and continue to make the community proud with what comes next.”

 

