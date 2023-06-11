Mississippi Skies: Severe storm threat now stretches through Wednesday Published 10:37 pm Sunday, June 11, 2023

There’s bad news for Game 3 of the Super Regional in Hattiesburg: Another round of severe storms is possible for central and southern Mississippi Monday afternoon. In fact, there is now a chance for severe weather in the Magnolia State Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

For Monday’s weather, the National Weather Service has issued a thin link of Level 1 risk from the Mississippi River to the Alabama line that includes Yazoo City and Philadelphia. This risk area could have a severe storm with damaging winds and hail.

A much larger Level 2 covers a line from the Mississippi River to the Alabama line from the southern Delta to Meridian, stretching south to the Gulf Coast and includes Vicksburg, Jackson, Brandon, Newton, Meridian, Port Gibson, McComb, Brookhaven, Natchez, Magee, Columbia, Laurel, Hattiesburg, Picayune, Poplarville, Gulfport, Biloxi, and the other Gulf Coast cities.

Severe storms are possible with damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, torrential rain, and large hail.

Right now, a Level 1 covers most of the state Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated severe storms possible. There is also risk for flash flooding from the I-20 corridor northwards.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 81. Increasing clouds Monday night with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High near 83. Showers and storms likely overnight with a low of 63.

South Mississippi

Showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 92. More rain and storms possible in the evening and overnight. An isolated severe storm is possible. Low of 69.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. A storm or two could be severe. High of 92. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible overnight. Low of 73.