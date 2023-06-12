Mississippi Skies: Several rounds of storms possible; tornado can’t be ruled out Published 9:04 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Severe storms are a risk for most of the state from now until Wednesday and even a tornado is possible until Tuesday night.

A Level 2 risk covers the state from northern Mississippi all the way south to the U. S. Highway 84 corridor through Tuesday night. In this area, severe storms, tornadoes, damaging winds, torrential rainfall, and large hail are all possible. Two rounds of storms are possible with the first being early Tuesday morning and another from the afternoon into the evening.

A Level 1 covers from U. S. Highway 84 south towards the Gulf Coast. Risks in this area include isolated severe storms, damaging winds, and hail.

The same risk continues all day Wednesday until Wednesday night, but the Level 2 is a smaller area that forms a half circle from the Pine Belt to the Golden Triangle and then over to the Jackson Metro. A Level 1 risk expands north, west, and south of that zone.

North Mississippi

Rain and thunderstorms during the day. Some storms could be severe. High near 79. A slight chance of storms in the evening, then widespread storms return overnight. Low of 64.

Central Mississippi

Thunderstorms throughout the morning, then a slight chance of a thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe. High of 82. Storms becoming more numerous in the evening and overnight. Some storms could be severe. Low of 65.

South Mississippi

A few showers and storms with partly sunny skies. Heat index values approaching 98. Some severe storms are possible. Showers and storms becoming more numerous in the evening and overnight. Some storms could be severe. Low of 70.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high of 92. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 77.