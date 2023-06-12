Mississippi state senator charged with DUI in Alabama

Published 2:41 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Sen. Michael McLendon

A Mississippi State Senator has been arrested for DUI in Alabama, according to arrest records.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

Fox 10 News in Mobile reports that Sen. Michael McLendon (R-DeSoto) was arrested on June 5 by deputies with the Baldwin Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI – combined substance.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle after the sheriff’s office received a call at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a reckless driver on Highway 98 near Foley, Alabama.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as McLendon and tested on the scene. Reports do not indicate of what type of substance McClendon was allegedly under the influence.

McLendon was released on a $2,500 bond. His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 25.

 

 

