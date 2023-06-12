Mississippi teen arrested, accused of breaking-in to nearly three dozen vehicles

Published 1:21 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen accused of breaking into more than 30 vehicles has been arrested.

Dewayne Pegues, 19, has been charged with 32 counts of auto burglary.

Pegues was arrested after Oxford Police investigated the break-in of at least 32 vehicles. Oxford police responded to the report of the break-ins on June 5.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The vehicle burglaries reportedly have occurred near Anderson, Anchorage and Old Sardis roads.

Pegues was reportedly put on a felony bond at the time of the arrest. As a result, a $75,000 bond issued has been revoked.

More News

Mississippi men charged with attempted murder of FedEx driver make appearance court

Mississippi dam breach worries ease; concern could increase again with heavy rainfall

Mississippi Skies: Several rounds of storms possible; tornado can’t be ruled out

Solve the puzzle: Pa_ is re_iring from ‘Wheel of For_une’

Print Article