Mississippi teen arrested, accused of breaking-in to nearly three dozen vehicles Published 1:21 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

A Mississippi teen accused of breaking into more than 30 vehicles has been arrested.

Dewayne Pegues, 19, has been charged with 32 counts of auto burglary.

Pegues was arrested after Oxford Police investigated the break-in of at least 32 vehicles. Oxford police responded to the report of the break-ins on June 5.

The vehicle burglaries reportedly have occurred near Anderson, Anchorage and Old Sardis roads.

Pegues was reportedly put on a felony bond at the time of the arrest. As a result, a $75,000 bond issued has been revoked.