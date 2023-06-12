Police looking for Mississippi murder suspects who may have escaped to Texas or neighboring states Published 12:58 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Police are looking for two suspects connected to the June 8 murder of a Mississippi man.

The Vicksburg Police Department is currently looking for two individuals wanted for the murder of Kelvion Winston.

Bryant Williams is 31 years old, 5’11” tall and 200 pounds.

His cousin, Quenterious “Woosie” Williams, is 28 years old, 6’1” tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of either of these men is encouraged to the police department at 601-636-2511 or Central Mississippi Crimestoppers at 800-355-8477.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said Monday the murder stemmed from “gambling gone bad.”

Jones also said the suspects were identified in part thanks to recent social media posts.

“It’s amazing how social media works,” Jones said. “People think they’re videotaping for fun, and then a lot of times you end up being able to use that video to help (when working a case).”

She added that witness interviews from the scene last week also aided in the identification of Bryant and Quenterious Williams as suspects.

“The officers were in the area already doing extra patrol (at the time of the shooting),” Jones said. “And they were flagged down by someone who advised that this young man (Winston) had been shot. He was still alive at that time and he later passed at the hospital.”

Bryant and Quenterious Williams are thought to not be in Vicksburg at the moment, Jones said, having possibly gone into hiding in Texas or a neighboring state. “We want people to know who they are, so they can be held accountable for what they’ve done,” she said.