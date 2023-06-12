Solve the puzzle: Pa_ is re_iring from ‘Wheel of For_une’ Published 7:52 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Pat Sajak, one of the most recognizable people in the world of game show hosts, announced he is retiring from “Wheel of Fortune.”

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak wrote in a Twitter post Monday evening. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

The 76-year-old Sajak took over as host of “Wheel of Fortune” in 1982. According to NPR, he will remain as a consultant with the show for three years after his final episode on camera.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season,” Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, told NPR.