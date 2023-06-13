Best places to live for people who love the outdoors

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By Annalise Mantz

Canva

Deciding where you want to live—in a rural, urban, or suburban area—largely depends on your lifestyle. For instance, if your idea of the perfect Saturday is a long hike through the wilderness, living in a big city probably isn’t ideal.

In fact, a large number of Americans are leaving large urban centers: Between 2020 and 2022, 2 million people left the country’s largest cities, driven in part by social distancing measures in the early days of the pandemic as well as the increased prevalence of remote work.

While this trend has slowed somewhat in 2023, having access to the great outdoors is still top of mind for some—but not all. In fact, more than 25% of American adults don’t get enough physical activity, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

For those who do value making their way outside for exercise, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live for people who love the outdoors using Niche’s 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on factors including the proximity to parks and beaches, air quality, and how often residents engaged in physical activity. More details on Niche’s methodology can be found here.

Most of the cities on this list are on the West Coast, with California claiming nearly two dozen spots. The list even includes a few large cities that happen to be located near local, state, or national parks.

Read through the list to get inspiration for your next move.

Paddleboats parked at a dock on the water.

Canva

#50. Naperville, Illinois

– Population: 149,013
– Median home value: $433,400
– Median rent: $1,645

A green park with a park bench in the trees at sunrise.

LBSimms Photography // Shutterstock

#49. Bridgeport, Connecticut

– Population: 148,529
– Median home value: $194,100
– Median rent: $1,225

A cyclist in Arlington.

Canva

#48. Arlington, Virginia

– Population: 235,764
– Median home value: $755,800
– Median rent: $2,094

A stream in the mountains.

Canva

#47. Fort Collins, Colorado

– Population: 166,788
– Median home value: $431,300
– Median rent: $1,443

An aerial view of green parks and trees with the Chicago skyline in the background.

Canva

#46. Chicago

– Population: 2,742,119
– Median home value: $277,600
– Median rent: $1,209

People on horses in an arena.

William X Brown // Shutterstock

#45. Corona, California

– Population: 157,844
– Median home value: $530,100
– Median rent: $1,802

An aerial view of downtown Santa Ana.

Canva

#44. Santa Ana, California

– Population: 313,818
– Median home value: $556,300
– Median rent: $1,726

People waterskiing.

Canva

#43. Alexandria, Virginia

– Population: 158,185
– Median home value: $579,100
– Median rent: $1,848

An aerial vew of Riverside in the mountains.

Canva

#42. Riverside, California

– Population: 314,858
– Median home value: $418,000
– Median rent: $1,568

A bridge and willow tree in a park.

Canva

#41. Worcester, Massachusetts

– Population: 203,867
– Median home value: $259,800
– Median rent: $1,179

A mountainside of flowers with a city in the background.

Canva

#40. Provo, Utah

– Population: 113,538
– Median home value: $328,500
– Median rent: $973

A canyon covered in trees.

Canva

#39. Pasadena, California

– Population: 138,771
– Median home value: $863,100
– Median rent: $1,904

People on the lawn at an art museum park.

Canva

#38. Philadelphia

– Population: 1,596,865
– Median home value: $184,100
– Median rent: $1,149

A white fence on a mountain road with Glendale in the distance.

Canva

#37. Glendale, California

– Population: 196,512
– Median home value: $865,400
– Median rent: $1,835

A park with a large sculpture of a man's head, arms and legs coming out of the ground.

Canva

#36. Washington D.C.

– Population: 683,154
– Median home value: $635,900
– Median rent: $1,681

A waterway in Manchester.

Canva

#35. Manchester, New Hampshire

– Population: 114,730
– Median home value: $258,100
– Median rent: $1,220

A pond surrounded by forest.

Canva

#34. Spokane, Washington

– Population: 225,709
– Median home value: $236,300
– Median rent: $956

A trail in the hills with Burbank in the background.

Canva

#33. Burbank, California

– Population: 107,364
– Median home value: $837,900
– Median rent: $1,859

The sun setting over sailboats and a kite surfer on the water.

Canva

#32. Everett, Washington

– Population: 110,438
– Median home value: $394,900
– Median rent: $1,426

A large park surrounding water with Denver in the background.

Canva

#31. Denver

– Population: 706,799
– Median home value: $459,100
– Median rent: $1,495

A trail going up to flatiron peaks.

Canva

#30. Boulder, Colorado

– Population: 104,930
– Median home value: $790,100
– Median rent: $1,711

A vineyard in Autumn.

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz // Shutterstock

#29. Santa Clara, California

– Population: 127,922
– Median home value: $1,199,500
– Median rent: $2,652

A trail in the grassy foothills.

Canva

#28. Hayward, California

– Population: 162,254
– Median home value: $653,500
– Median rent: $2,071

A sign for a park in Orange.

Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock

#27. Orange, California

– Population: 139,195
– Median home value: $712,500
– Median rent: $1,972

Ducks on a trail over water.

Canva

#26. Sunnyvale, California

– Population: 155,550
– Median home value: $1,528,500
– Median rent: $2,837

A rocky beach on Puget Sound in Tacoma.

Canva

#25. Tacoma, Washington

– Population: 217,332
– Median home value: $347,100
– Median rent: $1,343

An aerial view of Thousand Oaks and a highway in the foothills.

Canva

#24. Thousand Oaks, California

– Population: 127,274
– Median home value: $794,200
– Median rent: $2,303

A trail leading to the Golden Gate Bridge.

Canva

#23. San Francisco

– Population: 865,933
– Median home value: $1,194,500
– Median rent: $2,130

The boardwalk and people walking on the beach at sunset.

Canva

#22. Long Beach, California

– Population: 466,565
– Median home value: $614,900
– Median rent: $1,516

A man jogging at a park in Jersey City.

Marcelo Murillo // Shutterstock

#21. Jersey City, New Jersey

– Population: 287,146
– Median home value: $437,200
– Median rent: $1,611

Birds on the Great Salt Lake.

Canva

#20. Salt Lake City

– Population: 199,153
– Median home value: $380,200
– Median rent: $1,141

Homes on the beach in Torrance.

Canva

#19. Torrance, California

– Population: 147,156
– Median home value: $840,900
– Median rent: $1,906

A cliff on the beach at sunset.

Canva

#18. San Diego

– Population: 1,385,398
– Median home value: $664,000
– Median rent: $1,885

Sather Tower and the Berkeley skyline on the water.

Canva

#17. Berkeley, California

– Population: 119,607
– Median home value: $1,111,000
– Median rent: $1,886

Mountains above the hills of Anaheim.

Canva

#16. Anaheim, California

– Population: 348,204
– Median home value: $623,300
– Median rent: $1,823

An aerial view of Costa Mesa.

Canva

#15. Costa Mesa, California

– Population: 112,148
– Median home value: $841,700
– Median rent: $2,043

An aerial view of Vancouver in fall.

Nadia Yong // Shutterstock

#14. Vancouver, Washington

– Population: 188,331
– Median home value: $343,900
– Median rent: $1,396

A trail with Reno in the background.

Canva

#13. Reno, Nevada

– Population: 259,913
– Median home value: $391,500
– Median rent: $1,213

Flowers on a trail by a lake in Oakland.

Canva

#12. Oakland, California

– Population: 437,548
– Median home value: $772,400
– Median rent: $1,676

Boats in a marina in Stamford.

Canva

#11. Stamford, Connecticut

– Population: 134,820
– Median home value: $550,600
– Median rent: $1,981

Mount Rainier view from Kent.

GeorgeColePhoto // Shutterstock

#10. Kent, Washington

– Population: 134,890
– Median home value: $414,200
– Median rent: $1,612

Homes going up the green hills.

Canva

#9. Irvine, California

– Population: 297,868
– Median home value: $900,700
– Median rent: $2,533

A trail on the bay with mountains in the background.

Canva

#8. San Jose, California

– Population: 1,013,337
– Median home value: $986,700
– Median rent: $2,366

Boats on the water in Cambridge.

Canva

#7. Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 116,892
– Median home value: $888,000
– Median rent: $2,388

Sailboats on the water with the Boston skyline in the background.

Canva

#6. Boston

– Population: 672,814
– Median home value: $610,400
– Median rent: $1,783

People ice skating in New York City.

Canva

#5. New York City

– Population: 8,736,047
– Median home value: $660,700
– Median rent: $1,579

A sailboat on the water with large homes and mountains in the background.

Canva

#4. Bellevue, Washington

– Population: 149,365
– Median home value: $951,200
– Median rent: $2,220

Water surrounded by trees and blooming flowers.

Canva

#3. Portland, Oregon

– Population: 647,176
– Median home value: $462,800
– Median rent: $1,406

A hiking trail vista with Los Angeles in the background.

Canva

#2. Los Angeles

– Population: 3,902,440
– Median home value: $705,900
– Median rent: $1,641

Coastal homes in the trees with Seattle in the background.

Canva

#1. Seattle

– Population: 726,054
– Median home value: $767,500
– Median rent: $1,801

Data reporting by Elena Cox. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.

