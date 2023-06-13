Best places to live for people who love the outdoors
Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Canva
Best places to live for people who love the outdoors
Deciding where you want to live—in a rural, urban, or suburban area—largely depends on your lifestyle. For instance, if your idea of the perfect Saturday is a long hike through the wilderness, living in a big city probably isn’t ideal.
In fact, a large number of Americans are leaving large urban centers: Between 2020 and 2022, 2 million people left the country’s largest cities, driven in part by social distancing measures in the early days of the pandemic as well as the increased prevalence of remote work.
While this trend has slowed somewhat in 2023, having access to the great outdoors is still top of mind for some—but not all. In fact, more than 25% of American adults don’t get enough physical activity, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
For those who do value making their way outside for exercise, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live for people who love the outdoors using Niche’s 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on factors including the proximity to parks and beaches, air quality, and how often residents engaged in physical activity. More details on Niche’s methodology can be found here.
Most of the cities on this list are on the West Coast, with California claiming nearly two dozen spots. The list even includes a few large cities that happen to be located near local, state, or national parks.
Read through the list to get inspiration for your next move.
Canva
#50. Naperville, Illinois
– Population: 149,013
– Median home value: $433,400
– Median rent: $1,645
LBSimms Photography // Shutterstock
#49. Bridgeport, Connecticut
– Population: 148,529
– Median home value: $194,100
– Median rent: $1,225
Canva
#48. Arlington, Virginia
– Population: 235,764
– Median home value: $755,800
– Median rent: $2,094
Canva
#47. Fort Collins, Colorado
– Population: 166,788
– Median home value: $431,300
– Median rent: $1,443
Canva
#46. Chicago
– Population: 2,742,119
– Median home value: $277,600
– Median rent: $1,209
William X Brown // Shutterstock
#45. Corona, California
– Population: 157,844
– Median home value: $530,100
– Median rent: $1,802
Canva
#44. Santa Ana, California
– Population: 313,818
– Median home value: $556,300
– Median rent: $1,726
Canva
#43. Alexandria, Virginia
– Population: 158,185
– Median home value: $579,100
– Median rent: $1,848
Canva
#42. Riverside, California
– Population: 314,858
– Median home value: $418,000
– Median rent: $1,568
Canva
#41. Worcester, Massachusetts
– Population: 203,867
– Median home value: $259,800
– Median rent: $1,179
Canva
#40. Provo, Utah
– Population: 113,538
– Median home value: $328,500
– Median rent: $973
Canva
#39. Pasadena, California
– Population: 138,771
– Median home value: $863,100
– Median rent: $1,904
Canva
#38. Philadelphia
– Population: 1,596,865
– Median home value: $184,100
– Median rent: $1,149
Canva
#37. Glendale, California
– Population: 196,512
– Median home value: $865,400
– Median rent: $1,835
Canva
#36. Washington D.C.
– Population: 683,154
– Median home value: $635,900
– Median rent: $1,681
Canva
#35. Manchester, New Hampshire
– Population: 114,730
– Median home value: $258,100
– Median rent: $1,220
Canva
#34. Spokane, Washington
– Population: 225,709
– Median home value: $236,300
– Median rent: $956
Canva
#33. Burbank, California
– Population: 107,364
– Median home value: $837,900
– Median rent: $1,859
Canva
#32. Everett, Washington
– Population: 110,438
– Median home value: $394,900
– Median rent: $1,426
Canva
#31. Denver
– Population: 706,799
– Median home value: $459,100
– Median rent: $1,495
Canva
#30. Boulder, Colorado
– Population: 104,930
– Median home value: $790,100
– Median rent: $1,711
Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz // Shutterstock
#29. Santa Clara, California
– Population: 127,922
– Median home value: $1,199,500
– Median rent: $2,652
Canva
#28. Hayward, California
– Population: 162,254
– Median home value: $653,500
– Median rent: $2,071
Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock
#27. Orange, California
– Population: 139,195
– Median home value: $712,500
– Median rent: $1,972
Canva
#26. Sunnyvale, California
– Population: 155,550
– Median home value: $1,528,500
– Median rent: $2,837
Canva
#25. Tacoma, Washington
– Population: 217,332
– Median home value: $347,100
– Median rent: $1,343
Canva
#24. Thousand Oaks, California
– Population: 127,274
– Median home value: $794,200
– Median rent: $2,303
Canva
#23. San Francisco
– Population: 865,933
– Median home value: $1,194,500
– Median rent: $2,130
Canva
#22. Long Beach, California
– Population: 466,565
– Median home value: $614,900
– Median rent: $1,516
Marcelo Murillo // Shutterstock
#21. Jersey City, New Jersey
– Population: 287,146
– Median home value: $437,200
– Median rent: $1,611
Canva
#20. Salt Lake City
– Population: 199,153
– Median home value: $380,200
– Median rent: $1,141
Canva
#19. Torrance, California
– Population: 147,156
– Median home value: $840,900
– Median rent: $1,906
Canva
#18. San Diego
– Population: 1,385,398
– Median home value: $664,000
– Median rent: $1,885
Canva
#17. Berkeley, California
– Population: 119,607
– Median home value: $1,111,000
– Median rent: $1,886
Canva
#16. Anaheim, California
– Population: 348,204
– Median home value: $623,300
– Median rent: $1,823
Canva
#15. Costa Mesa, California
– Population: 112,148
– Median home value: $841,700
– Median rent: $2,043
Nadia Yong // Shutterstock
#14. Vancouver, Washington
– Population: 188,331
– Median home value: $343,900
– Median rent: $1,396
Canva
#13. Reno, Nevada
– Population: 259,913
– Median home value: $391,500
– Median rent: $1,213
Canva
#12. Oakland, California
– Population: 437,548
– Median home value: $772,400
– Median rent: $1,676
Canva
#11. Stamford, Connecticut
– Population: 134,820
– Median home value: $550,600
– Median rent: $1,981
GeorgeColePhoto // Shutterstock
#10. Kent, Washington
– Population: 134,890
– Median home value: $414,200
– Median rent: $1,612
Canva
#9. Irvine, California
– Population: 297,868
– Median home value: $900,700
– Median rent: $2,533
Canva
#8. San Jose, California
– Population: 1,013,337
– Median home value: $986,700
– Median rent: $2,366
Canva
#7. Cambridge, Massachusetts
– Population: 116,892
– Median home value: $888,000
– Median rent: $2,388
Canva
#6. Boston
– Population: 672,814
– Median home value: $610,400
– Median rent: $1,783
Canva
#5. New York City
– Population: 8,736,047
– Median home value: $660,700
– Median rent: $1,579
Canva
#4. Bellevue, Washington
– Population: 149,365
– Median home value: $951,200
– Median rent: $2,220
Canva
#3. Portland, Oregon
– Population: 647,176
– Median home value: $462,800
– Median rent: $1,406
Canva
#2. Los Angeles
– Population: 3,902,440
– Median home value: $705,900
– Median rent: $1,641
Canva
#1. Seattle
– Population: 726,054
– Median home value: $767,500
– Median rent: $1,801
Data reporting by Elena Cox. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.