Best places to live for people who love the outdoors Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Canva

Best places to live for people who love the outdoors

Deciding where you want to live—in a rural, urban, or suburban area—largely depends on your lifestyle. For instance, if your idea of the perfect Saturday is a long hike through the wilderness, living in a big city probably isn’t ideal.

In fact, a large number of Americans are leaving large urban centers: Between 2020 and 2022, 2 million people left the country’s largest cities, driven in part by social distancing measures in the early days of the pandemic as well as the increased prevalence of remote work.

While this trend has slowed somewhat in 2023, having access to the great outdoors is still top of mind for some—but not all. In fact, more than 25% of American adults don’t get enough physical activity, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

For those who do value making their way outside for exercise, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live for people who love the outdoors using Niche’s 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on factors including the proximity to parks and beaches, air quality, and how often residents engaged in physical activity. More details on Niche’s methodology can be found here.

Most of the cities on this list are on the West Coast, with California claiming nearly two dozen spots. The list even includes a few large cities that happen to be located near local, state, or national parks.

Read through the list to get inspiration for your next move.

Canva

#50. Naperville, Illinois

– Population: 149,013

– Median home value: $433,400

– Median rent: $1,645

LBSimms Photography // Shutterstock

#49. Bridgeport, Connecticut

– Population: 148,529

– Median home value: $194,100

– Median rent: $1,225

Canva

#48. Arlington, Virginia

– Population: 235,764

– Median home value: $755,800

– Median rent: $2,094

Canva

#47. Fort Collins, Colorado

– Population: 166,788

– Median home value: $431,300

– Median rent: $1,443

Canva

#46. Chicago

– Population: 2,742,119

– Median home value: $277,600

– Median rent: $1,209

William X Brown // Shutterstock

#45. Corona, California

– Population: 157,844

– Median home value: $530,100

– Median rent: $1,802

Canva

#44. Santa Ana, California

– Population: 313,818

– Median home value: $556,300

– Median rent: $1,726

Canva

#43. Alexandria, Virginia

– Population: 158,185

– Median home value: $579,100

– Median rent: $1,848

Canva

#42. Riverside, California

– Population: 314,858

– Median home value: $418,000

– Median rent: $1,568

Canva

#41. Worcester, Massachusetts

– Population: 203,867

– Median home value: $259,800

– Median rent: $1,179

Canva

#40. Provo, Utah

– Population: 113,538

– Median home value: $328,500

– Median rent: $973

Canva

#39. Pasadena, California

– Population: 138,771

– Median home value: $863,100

– Median rent: $1,904

Canva

#38. Philadelphia

– Population: 1,596,865

– Median home value: $184,100

– Median rent: $1,149

Canva

#37. Glendale, California

– Population: 196,512

– Median home value: $865,400

– Median rent: $1,835

Canva

#36. Washington D.C.

– Population: 683,154

– Median home value: $635,900

– Median rent: $1,681

Canva

#35. Manchester, New Hampshire

– Population: 114,730

– Median home value: $258,100

– Median rent: $1,220

Canva

#34. Spokane, Washington

– Population: 225,709

– Median home value: $236,300

– Median rent: $956

Canva

#33. Burbank, California

– Population: 107,364

– Median home value: $837,900

– Median rent: $1,859

Canva

#32. Everett, Washington

– Population: 110,438

– Median home value: $394,900

– Median rent: $1,426

Canva

#31. Denver

– Population: 706,799

– Median home value: $459,100

– Median rent: $1,495

Canva

#30. Boulder, Colorado

– Population: 104,930

– Median home value: $790,100

– Median rent: $1,711

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz // Shutterstock

#29. Santa Clara, California

– Population: 127,922

– Median home value: $1,199,500

– Median rent: $2,652

Canva

#28. Hayward, California

– Population: 162,254

– Median home value: $653,500

– Median rent: $2,071

Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock

#27. Orange, California

– Population: 139,195

– Median home value: $712,500

– Median rent: $1,972

Canva

#26. Sunnyvale, California

– Population: 155,550

– Median home value: $1,528,500

– Median rent: $2,837

Canva

#25. Tacoma, Washington

– Population: 217,332

– Median home value: $347,100

– Median rent: $1,343

Canva

#24. Thousand Oaks, California

– Population: 127,274

– Median home value: $794,200

– Median rent: $2,303

Canva

#23. San Francisco

– Population: 865,933

– Median home value: $1,194,500

– Median rent: $2,130

Canva

#22. Long Beach, California

– Population: 466,565

– Median home value: $614,900

– Median rent: $1,516

Marcelo Murillo // Shutterstock

#21. Jersey City, New Jersey

– Population: 287,146

– Median home value: $437,200

– Median rent: $1,611

Canva

#20. Salt Lake City

– Population: 199,153

– Median home value: $380,200

– Median rent: $1,141

Canva

#19. Torrance, California

– Population: 147,156

– Median home value: $840,900

– Median rent: $1,906

Canva

#18. San Diego

– Population: 1,385,398

– Median home value: $664,000

– Median rent: $1,885

Canva

#17. Berkeley, California

– Population: 119,607

– Median home value: $1,111,000

– Median rent: $1,886

Canva

#16. Anaheim, California

– Population: 348,204

– Median home value: $623,300

– Median rent: $1,823

Canva

#15. Costa Mesa, California

– Population: 112,148

– Median home value: $841,700

– Median rent: $2,043

Nadia Yong // Shutterstock

#14. Vancouver, Washington

– Population: 188,331

– Median home value: $343,900

– Median rent: $1,396

Canva

#13. Reno, Nevada

– Population: 259,913

– Median home value: $391,500

– Median rent: $1,213

Canva

#12. Oakland, California

– Population: 437,548

– Median home value: $772,400

– Median rent: $1,676

Canva

#11. Stamford, Connecticut

– Population: 134,820

– Median home value: $550,600

– Median rent: $1,981

GeorgeColePhoto // Shutterstock

#10. Kent, Washington

– Population: 134,890

– Median home value: $414,200

– Median rent: $1,612

Canva

#9. Irvine, California

– Population: 297,868

– Median home value: $900,700

– Median rent: $2,533

Canva

#8. San Jose, California

– Population: 1,013,337

– Median home value: $986,700

– Median rent: $2,366

Canva

#7. Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 116,892

– Median home value: $888,000

– Median rent: $2,388

Canva

#6. Boston

– Population: 672,814

– Median home value: $610,400

– Median rent: $1,783

Canva

#5. New York City

– Population: 8,736,047

– Median home value: $660,700

– Median rent: $1,579

Canva

#4. Bellevue, Washington

– Population: 149,365

– Median home value: $951,200

– Median rent: $2,220

Canva

#3. Portland, Oregon

– Population: 647,176

– Median home value: $462,800

– Median rent: $1,406

Canva

#2. Los Angeles

– Population: 3,902,440

– Median home value: $705,900

– Median rent: $1,641

Canva

#1. Seattle

– Population: 726,054

– Median home value: $767,500

– Median rent: $1,801

Data reporting by Elena Cox. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.