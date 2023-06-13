Mississippi man arrested for kidnapping Published 9:35 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

A Mississippi police department has arrested a man for kidnapping.

According to information released by the Tupelo Police Department Tuesday, TPD was called to a home on Philip Drive where a previous domestic incident was reported. A TPD statement said the victim reported to officers that Cortez Hatchett, 23 of Prairie, forced her into the home and held her at gun point.

The victim was eventually able to leave and call 9-1-1.

The statement said a warrant was issued for Hatchett. He turned himself in to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department. He was later transported to the Lee County jail.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir ordered Hatchett held without bond. These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.