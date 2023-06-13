Mississippi man arrested for kidnapping

Published 9:35 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police department has arrested a man for kidnapping.

According to information released by the Tupelo Police Department Tuesday, TPD was called to a home on Philip Drive where a previous domestic incident was reported. A TPD statement said the victim reported to officers that Cortez Hatchett, 23 of Prairie, forced her into the home and held her at gun point.

The victim was eventually able to leave and call 9-1-1.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The statement said a warrant was issued for Hatchett. He turned himself in to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department. He was later transported to the Lee County jail.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir ordered Hatchett held without bond. These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

More Z-newsletter-news

Mississippi Skies Bulletin: SIGNIFICANT SEVERE WEATHER expected today

Mississippi Skies: Tornadoes, severe storms possible in several rounds of storms Wednesday

Coast Guard responds to river oil spill near Mississippi city

Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Tornadoes, severe storms expected in several rounds tonight and Wednesday

Print Article