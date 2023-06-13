Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Tornadoes, severe storms expected in several rounds tonight and Wednesday Published 7:38 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

A couple more rounds of severe storms are expected across Mississippi over the next 24 hours, and Wednesday will bring the biggest threat so far. The threat has been upgraded to a Level 3 for much of the state.

For tonight, an upgraded Level 2 threat now covers much of the state from the Delta to the Pine Belt along with the Mississippi River counties and Metro Jackson. The National Weather Service is expecting storms to develop mainly after 10 p.m. Severe storms are possible, and tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Storms could also pack a punch with damaging winds, torrential rain, and large hail.

A Level 1 covers north Mississippi and south Mississippi tonight. Severe storms are possible in both regions with strong winds, heavy rain, and hail.

Then on Wednesday, a Level 3 cuts right through the middle of the state and includes Yazoo City, Jackson, Philadelphia, and Meridian. Laurel, Port Gibson and Magee sit right on the edge between a 3 and 2. In the Level 3, severe storms are likely with winds up to 70 miles per hour, torrential rain, hail, and tornadoes all possible.

A Level 2 circles the Level 3 and includes Columbus, Greenwood, Greenville, Eupora, Cleveland, Port Gibson, Brookhaven, and Hattiesburg. Natchez sits right on the border of the Level 2 and Level 1. In the Level 2, severe storms are possible with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.

The Level 1 includes southern and northern Mississippi. Severe storms are possible with the same risk, just not as widespread.

Severe storms are possible all day and night Wednesday with multiple rounds expected. The strongest storms are expected in the afternoon and evening.