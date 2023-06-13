Mississippi Skies: Tornadoes, severe storms possible in several rounds of storms Wednesday Published 9:37 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Many of us have certainly seen some stormy weather the past few days, but Wednesday’s risk is the highest level of threat so far.

A Level 3 cuts right through the middle of the state and includes Yazoo City, Jackson, Philadelphia, and Meridian. Laurel, Port Gibson and Magee sit right on the edge between a 3 and 2. In the Level 3, severe storms are likely with winds up to 70 miles per hour, torrential rain, hail, and tornadoes all possible.

A Level 2 circles the Level 3 and includes Columbus, Greenwood, Greenville, Eupora, Cleveland, Port Gibson, Brookhaven, and Hattiesburg. Natchez sits right on the border of the Level 2 and Level 1. In the Level 2, severe storms are possible with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.

The Level 1 includes southern and northern Mississippi. Severe storms are possible with the same risk, just not as widespread.

Severe storms are possible all day and night Wednesday with multiple rounds expected. The strongest storms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. An isolated severe storm is possible. High near 80. Partly cloudy overnight with showers and storms possible. Low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Severe storms are also possible, and a tornado can’t be ruled out. High near 84. Showers and storms Wednesday night with some storms strong to severe. Low of 66.

South Mississippi

Cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny with a few rounds of showers and storms possible. Some storms could be severe with a tornado or two possible. High near 88. Mostly cloudy overnight with some more showers and storms possible. Low of 72.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with some showers and storms possible throughout the day. High of 92. Increasing clouds overnight with an isolated shower or storm possible. Low of 77.