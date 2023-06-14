Mississippi Skies Bulletin: SIGNIFICANT SEVERE WEATHER expected today Published 7:16 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Today’s weather seems more like a March event than a mid-June, but here we are. The National Weather Service has upgraded a significant portion of Mississippi to a Level 4 severe risk while upgrading other parts to Level 3 and Level 2.

A Level 4 out of 5 risk covers the bulk of central Mississippi from a northern line of Yazoo City to Philadelphia to a southern line of Brookhaven to Hattiesburg. The Level 4 includes Jackson, Meridian, Magee, Newton, and Laurel.

In the Level 4, significant severe weather is expected with damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour, large hail, and tornadoes.

A Level 3 circles the Level 4 and includes Natchez, Columbia, Wiggins, Biloxi, Pascagoula, Lucedale, Greenwood, Greenville, Starkville, and Columbus. In this risk area, winds up to 70 miles per hour, large hail, and tornadoes are possible.

A Level 2 covers most of north Mississippi and the Gulf Coast. Risks include isolated severe storms, strong winds, and hail.