Mississippi Skies: More severe storms possible in parts of Mississippi Thursday Published 10:18 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

A few more severe storms are possible in southern Mississippi Thursday, but we’re not expecting things to get anywhere near as rough as Wednesday.

The big story Thursday is the heat! Some places could have a heat index as hot as 103!

As far as any severe weather goes, a Level 1 covers most of south Mississippi except for right along the Mississippi River. Cities included are Jackson, Meridian, Magee, Brookhaven, Laurel, Columbia, and Hattiesburg. Vicksburg is not included but is right on the western edge. The Level 1 includes a risk for severe storms, strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon and early evening.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms. High of 83. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers and thunderstorms. Becoming sunny in the afternoon with a high of 84. A few showers and thunderstorms overnight. Increasing clouds with a low of 69.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. A storm or two could be strong to severe. Becoming sunny in the late afternoon with a high of 91 and a heat index up to 103. Partly cloudy overnight with a few showers and storms. Low of 71.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a shower or storm possible in the afternoon. High near 93. A shower or two Thursday night with a low of 75.