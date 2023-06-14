Mississippi undercover officer sees altercation with gunfire, ends up in fight with suspect Published 9:34 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

An undercover officer came across a fight with gunfire before ending up in an altercation. By the time it was done, police found 28 shell casings at the scene with only one person with minor injuries.

According to a press release, the Columbus Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call Monday afternoon. While the police officers responded, a 9-1-1- dispatcher advised them that an undercover officer with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department was already on the scene and was fighting with one of the suspects involved in the shooting.

“The undercover officer identified to be an agent with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department was in the area when he witnessed subjects in two separate vehicles shooting at each other,” a CPD statement said. “The gunfight began between two vehicles on 23rd Street North between 3rd and 4th Avenue North and ended at the intersection of 7th Avenue North and Moss Street.

“The undercover officer witnessed the gunfight and intervened. While one vehicle fled, the other ran into a ditch. There were three occupants in the vehicle that ran into the ditch. One of the occupants fled on foot while two stayed on scene. One of the subjects that stayed on scene was involved in a physical altercation with the undercover officer.”

Investigators assisted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department recovered 28 shell casings from the scene.

One of the subjects involved in the shooting did sustain minor injuries and was given medical attention without having to be transported to the hospital.

Both subjects that stayed on scene were taken to the Columbus Police Department for questioning.