Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Overnight severe threat upgraded; now includes threat for tornadoes Published 8:27 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Here we go again! About two-thirds of the state is now under an upgraded Level 2 risk for more strong to severe storms and possible tornadoes.

The Level 2 risk stretches from Greenville to Greenwood to Columbus on the northern line all the way to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The worst of the storms are expected along the Mississippi River and the Delta between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.; the I-55 corridor from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.; and I-59/U. S. Highway 45 corridors and eastern Mississippi between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

A tiny sliver of a Level 1 covers from Gulfport to Waveland and up to Picayune.

According to the National Weather Service, severe storms are likely in the Level 2 zone. Damaging wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour and hail are also possible. There is also a risk for tornado or two.

The Level 1 includes the same risks without as likely of a threat.