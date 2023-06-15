Mississippi Skies: Two rounds of storms possible Friday with dangerous heat in the mix Published 10:01 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Some folks across Mississippi will be waking up to some stormy weather Friday morning while others will need to plan a little extra time for the morning commute.

We’re expecting two rounds of storms Friday with a chance for severe weather in both.

A Level 2 risk stretches from Greenville to Greenwood to Columbus on the northern line all the way to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The worst of the storms are expected along the Mississippi River and the Delta between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.; the I-55 corridor from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.; and the I-59/U. S. Highway 45 corridors and eastern Mississippi between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. A tiny sliver of a Level 1 covers from Gulfport to Waveland and up to Picayune.

According to the National Weather Service, severe storms are likely in the Level 2 zone. Damaging wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour and hail are also possible. There is also a risk of a tornado or two. The Level 1 includes the same risks without as likely of a threat.

The Gulf Coast counties are also under a heat advisory for most of the day Friday.

Right now, there is a risk for more severe storms Saturday and Saturday night, too, with more storms Sunday. There is no official severe risk for Sunday right now, but it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see that come from the National Weather Service.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 88. Partly cloudy with a shower or two overnight. Low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms later in the morning and afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. High near 86. Partly cloudy with a shower or storm possible. Low of 67.

South Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning. Some possibly severe. Becoming partly sunny. High near 91 and heat index values near 100. More showers and storms into the evening. Some storms could be severe. Low of 69.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms with some storms possibly severe. Periods of sunshine with a high near 92 and heat index values up to 107. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms overnight. Low of 79.