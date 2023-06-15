Mississippi woman arrested after slashing man’s throat in domestic situation Published 5:39 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

A Mississippi woman was arrested after she reportedly tried to cut a man’s throat during a domestic altercation.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Brittany Reah Newell, 33, of Booneville, was arrested by the prentiss County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony aggravated domestic violence.

On Monday, June 12, deputies responded to a 911 report of a man having been cut in the throat by a woman, who had reportedly fled the scene on foot. The incident was reported to have happened at a home on County Road 7461 southwest of Booneville.

Medical Personnel responded to the call, and made contact with the victim.

The weapon was collected from Newell at the scene, officials said.

Justice Court Judge set bond at $10,000.00 and the case will be presented to a Prentiss County Grand Jury. Newell also has a hold placed on her by the Booneville Police Department for a misdemeanor warrant. A no contact order was put in place as well.



