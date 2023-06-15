one person killed in wreck on Mississippi highway between 18-wheeler, van Published 5:55 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

One person was killed in a Wednesday afternoon wreck between an 18-wheeler and a van.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Officials with the Prentiss County Coroner’s Office report that the person was killed in a wreck on U.S. 45 near a Sonic restaurant in Baldwyn.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the wreck between a van and an 18-wheeler occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.