one person killed in wreck on Mississippi highway between 18-wheeler, van

Published 5:55 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

One person was killed in a Wednesday afternoon wreck between an 18-wheeler and a van.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

Officials with the Prentiss County Coroner’s Office report that the person was killed in a wreck on U.S. 45 near a Sonic restaurant in Baldwyn.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the wreck between a van and an 18-wheeler occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

 

 

 

