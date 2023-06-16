20-year-old Mississippi man charged in hit-and-run accident that critically injured 13-year-old girl Published 6:40 am Friday, June 16, 2023

A 20-year-old Mississippi man has been charged in a hit-and-run incident that sent a 13-year-old girl to hospital.

WHAT WE KNOW:

David Harrell, 20, of Biloxi, was charged with hit and run causing bodily injury. He was arrested by the Gulfport Police Thursday.

Harrell’s bond was set at $150,000 in the case.

Harrell is charged in a hit-and-run accident that happened at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday on Dedeaux Road in Gulfport.

According to WLOX in BIloxi, Teshawna Taylor, 13, was hit by a dark blue sedan while crossing the highway from the Dollar General store.

Taylor was severely injured with a brain injury. As of Tuesday, Taylor remained in critical condition.

Police used images from security camera footage to search for the suspect.