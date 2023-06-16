Company issues market withdrawal for ranch dressing Published 10:23 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Out of an abundance of caution, Tony Chachere’s® announces a voluntary market withdrawal of some of its Creole-Style Ranch Salad Dressings. The withdrawal has been initiated by the bottling company Screaming Eagle Copack due to quality concerns around potential product spoilage. It is important to note the affected dressing is not believed to pose a serious health risk to consumers.

The ranch dressings in question were shipped primarily across the southeast to Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina to select Walmart retailers and some Associated Wholesale Grocers and C&S Wholesale Grocers. A very limited number shipped to select HEB, Brookshire Grocer, SuperValu, and Tom Thumb locations.

Approximately 20,000 bottles were shipped between February 27, 2023, and May 3, 2023, and are marked with product code TC-RA6 and LOT #SEC230424 or #SEC230214. No other flavors or production batches of Tony Chachere’s Creole-Style Salad Dressings are currently impacted by this market withdrawal.

Tony Chachere’s and Screaming Eagle Copack are asking all consumers with affected bottles of salad dressing to dispose of the product immediately. Retailers are asked to discontinue sales of LOT #SEC230424 and LOT #SEC230214 dressings and remove them from their shelves.

“Our customers’ trust means everything to us,” said Celeste Chachere, director of marketing and PR for Tony Chachere’s. “The moment we learned of the potential spoilage, we immediately began working with our distributors to remove the bottles from shelves and limit consumer exposure. We want our customers’ product experience to be consistently excellent – every product, every time – so if we ever fall short of that mark, we want to make it right.”

For up-to-date information about the withdrawal and a complete list of affected stores, please visit www.tonychachere.com/productwithdrawal. If you have purchased an affected bottle of Tony Chachere’s Creole-Style Ranch Salad Dressing and have questions or concerns, please email productwithdrawal@tonychachere.com. Screaming Eagle Copack’s customer response team can be reached at 1-800-441-9869.

While no serious illness has been reported due to the withdrawn salad dressings, one consumer has reported feeling a bit queasy. Consumers should be alert, check the packaging and discard the affected product, and know that eating any spoiled product can lead to foodborne illness.