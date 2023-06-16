Mississippi man is third person arrested in connection with shooting that killed two, injured three others in strip mall parking lot Published 3:01 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

A Mississippi man, who works for a private prison, has been arrested in connection with a May 5 shooting that killed two people and injured three others in a strip mall parking lot.

On Wednesday, police arrested Douglas Mazique, 28, of Natchez, on the felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Mazique is employed by CoreCivic as a guard at the Adams County Correctional Center by U.S. 84, a medium-security prison for detainees of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Commander Jerry Ford of Natchez Police Department confirmed.

Ford said Mazique’s employment at the prison is unrelated to the May 5 shooting that claimed the lives of Travione Jones and Devin Winchester — both 19 years old.

Details surrounding Mazique’s alleged involvement with the shooting have not been released while the investigation is still ongoing.

“We still have two or three warrants out that haven’t been served in this case,” Ford said. “We’re currently trying to track them down.”

The deadly shooting took place in the parking lot of the strip mall behind Popeye’s restaurant and in front of Cash Savers supermarket on D’Evereux Drive at about 10 p.m. on that Friday night.

The gunmen opened fire using assault rifles from a vehicle parked outside Cash Savers supermarket, police have said.

Detectives recovered more than 30 spent shells at the crime scene.

Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 25, and Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, both of Natchez, were arrested by NPD in connection with this shooting on May 9 and both charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

A $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward has been offered for tips leading to the arrest or conviction of a fourth suspect, Jamionte Davis, 22, who is also wanted for two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green earlier said that the incident “basically amounts to a mass shooting” and would “probably be charged as a capital crime.”

“To be charged as a capital crime, at least four are injured, and we had five, two of them fatally,” she said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Davis or who has any information in relation to this case is asked to call the Natchez Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

Callers who feed information through Crime Stoppers are assigned a code number used in all communication and in the payout of cash rewards, so their identity remains anonymous.