Mississippi man killed when storms bring down tree on carport as he was getting in vehicle Published 10:40 am Friday, June 16, 2023

A Mississippi man was killed Friday morning when a tree that was blown down by high winds landed on his carport.

WHAT WE KNOW:

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Wilbert Fleming, 67, was killed after high winds brought down the tree on his home in Canton.

The tree fell on Fleming as he got into his vehicle on the way to Atlanta for a memorial service for his brother.

Canton officials say the incident happened on Douglas Street as storms passed through the area early Friday morning.

High winds associated with the storms brought down limbs and trees across the region. More than 15,000 customers in Cantona and Madison County were without power as a result of the storms.