Mississippi man killed when storms bring down tree on carport as he was getting in vehicle

Published 10:40 am Friday, June 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed Friday morning when a tree that was blown down by high winds landed on his carport.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Wilbert Fleming, 67, was killed after high winds brought down the tree on his home in Canton.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The tree fell on Fleming as he got into his vehicle on the way to Atlanta for a memorial service for his brother.

Canton officials say the incident happened on Douglas Street as storms passed through the area early Friday morning.

High winds associated with the storms brought down limbs and trees across the region. More than 15,000 customers in Cantona and Madison County were without power as a result of the storms.

 

More News

Breakfast just gets bigger and badder as restaurant chain started by legendary Mississippi chef plans to add six new locations

National Weather Service to send team at site of possible tornado that downed trees, damaged structures near Mississippi River

Truck collides with horse and rider on Mississippi highway. Horse had to be put down, rider suffers minor injuries.

20-year-old Mississippi man charged in hit-and-run accident that critically injured 13-year-old girl

Print Article