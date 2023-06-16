Mississippi Skies: More storms Saturday; potentially rough Sunday Published 11:12 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Although many of us could have some more storms Saturday, it’s looking like Saturday could be a much better weather day than Sunday. Models and forecasts are showing Sunday could be similar to the setup that brought widespread damage across the state Friday morning.

It might be a good idea for people planning to travel much of a distance Sunday for Father’s Day or other events to consider moving those plans up a day. Although storms are still possible across the state Saturday, forecasts and weather models aren’t showing them to be nearly as strong or widespread as they were Friday or could be Sunday.

We may finally break this pattern of frequent severe weather by next week even though storms are possible for the next several days. Hang in there!

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the morning. High near 91. Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower or storm overnight. Low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a chance of a shower or storm in the morning. High near 89. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm Saturday night. Low of 67.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a shower or thunderstorm during the day. High of 91 and heat index of 102. Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight. Low of 71.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A couple storms could be severe. Heat index values up to 105. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a few showers and storms. A storm or two could be severe. Low of 80.