Officials say two children missing for 3 months believed to be in danger Published 6:28 am Friday, June 16, 2023

An 8-month-old and a 2-year-old are believed to be in danger after not being seen for over three months, Mississippi officials say. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 8-month-old Miracle Brown and 2-year-old Willie Love of Forest, Scott County.

Miracle Brown is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Willie Love is described as a black male, weighing 26 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Miracle Brown and Willie Love were last seen in March of 2023, in the 300 block of B-Smith Ave in Scott County (Scott County Child Protection and may be accompanied by Symone Brown, described as a 29-year-old black female, five feet five inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Miracle Brown, Willie Love, and Symone Brown are believed to be in a white Ford Explorer bearing Mississippi tag 4P81WY traveling in an unknown direction.