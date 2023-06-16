Officials say two children missing for 3 months believed to be in danger

Published 6:28 am Friday, June 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

An 8-month-old and a 2-year-old are believed to be in danger after not being seen for over three months, Mississippi officials say.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 8-month-old Miracle Brown and 2-year-old Willie Love of Forest, Scott County.
Miracle Brown is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes.
Willie Love is described as a black male, weighing 26 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Miracle Brown and Willie Love were last seen in March of 2023, in the 300 block of B-Smith Ave in Scott County (Scott County Child Protection and may be accompanied by Symone Brown, described as a 29-year-old black female, five feet five inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Miracle Brown, Willie Love, and Symone Brown are believed to be in a white Ford Explorer bearing Mississippi tag 4P81WY traveling in an unknown direction.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Miracle Brown, Willie Love, and Symone Brown, contact Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511 or 911.

