STOP USING these baby products immediately Published 10:25 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Parents and guardians of babies are urged to stop using two products that could cause severe injuries or fatalities, but neither company has agreed to a recall yet.

Sling carriers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Girasol Rainbow Love Woven Wrap sling carriers because they do not comply with the federal safety standard for sling carriers and infants can fall out of them. CPSC also urges consumers to avoid similar products from Girasol because they likely pose the same risk.

CPSC testing revealed the Girasol Rainbow Love Sling Wrap carriers fail to meet the federal safety standard for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention. Additionally, the instructions contain incomplete warning statements required for the sling carriers. Sling carriers manufactured after January 30, 2018, are subject to the mandatory federal safety standard.

The importer Baby Earthling LLC (d/b/a Wrap Your Baby), of Mountainair, New Mexico, has not agreed to recall the sling carriers.

These sling carriers were sold online at www.wrapyourbaby.com until November 2022 for between $120 and $165. The carriers are made of a woven cotton fabric in a rainbow print that starts with red on one end, then orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and ending with violet on the other end. The sling carriers were in sizes 5 to 9, 2.60 meters to 6 meters (8.5 feet to 19.6 feet) and are intended for infants weighing between 8 and 35 pounds.

CPSC is aware of other similar Girasol sling carriers offered for sale online at www.wrapyourbaby.com in the following models: Girasol Sherwood Woven Wrap Carrier, Girasol Rainbow Baby Woven Wrap, Barefoot Rainbow Girasol Woven Wrap, Sunshine Rainbow Girasol Woven Wrap, Girasol Atlantis Woven Wrap, Girasol Ocean Rain Woven Wrap, Girasol Wisteria Purple Woven Wrap, and Girasol Earth Woven Wrap but has not specifically tested the safety of those carriers, for which test samples are not currently available.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the sling carriers, cut the wraps to prevent future use, and dispose of the product. Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Baby tents

The CPSC is also warning consumers to immediately stop using CCATTO brand baby tents because they do not comply with mandatory federal safety standards for infant sleep products and because they contain a banned infant pillow, posing a fall hazard and risk of suffocation to infants.

The baby tents fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule, creating an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. The failures include: the tents are not supported by free standing legs and do not meet the markings and labeling and instructional literature requirements. In addition, the tents contain a banned infant pillow. The pillow is loosely filled with a granular material, including but not limited to, polystyrene beads or pellets and is intended or marketed for use by children under one year of age. The tent and it’s packaging also lack a tracking label containing certain required information, including the date of manufacture.

The seller, LA.INNO Direct, of China, has not responded to CPSC’s request for a recall.

The baby tents were advertised as a Portable Baby Tent, CCATTO Pop Up Beach Tent for Baby, Enhanced Ventilation, UPF 50+ Sun Shelter for Infant, Baby Camping Bed with Mosquito Net (Pegs, Travel Bag, Bonus Cooling Sleeping Kit Included). The baby tents have “CCATTO” branded on the top and are gray with neon green trim. The baby tents were sold online at www.amazon.com and other websites for about $30 in recent years. There is no labeling on the baby tents.

Although the Infant Sleep Products rule applies to products manufactured after June 23, 2022, CPSC urges firms to consider stopping sale of non-compliant infant sleep products regardless of the date of manufacture. These tents do not have a required date of manufacture labeled on the product or packaging. CPSC urges consumers to stop using the tents, cut the fabric, and dispose of the fabric and the pillow immediately. Report any incidents involving product injuries or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

