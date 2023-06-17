How big was the hail that fell in Mississippi Friday? Pictures suggest some might be biggest on record.

Published 7:16 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

How big was the hail that fell across Mississippi Friday as severe weather ripped across Central Mississippi?

The largest hail stone on record in Mississippi is 5 inches, recorded on April 10, 1962. A stone that fell on June 14 in the Brooksville area narrowly missed the record. It was measured by the National Weather Service at 4.88 inches. From the looks of some of these photos, one of the hail stones that fell Friday in Caledonia might have beaten that record.

Below are a few of the pictures of hail stones photographed and posted on Twitter Friday

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

…..

…..

…..

…..

…..

…..

More News

Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Saturday severe threat expanded; Sunday threat upgraded

Friday tornado with 110 mph winds confirmed in Mississippi by National Weather Service investigators

Mississippi Skies: More storms Saturday; potentially rough Sunday

‘Genuine kindness and gentleness’ as Mississippi students share skills helping others in Honduras

Print Article