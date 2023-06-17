How big was the hail that fell in Mississippi Friday? Pictures suggest some might be biggest on record. Published 7:16 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

How big was the hail that fell across Mississippi Friday as severe weather ripped across Central Mississippi?

The largest hail stone on record in Mississippi is 5 inches, recorded on April 10, 1962. A stone that fell on June 14 in the Brooksville area narrowly missed the record. It was measured by the National Weather Service at 4.88 inches. From the looks of some of these photos, one of the hail stones that fell Friday in Caledonia might have beaten that record.

Below are a few of the pictures of hail stones photographed and posted on Twitter Friday

…..

Oh my word. This is one of the hailstones that fell in Caledonia, Mississippi earlier this afternoon! Photo from Nikki Higginbotham#MSwx @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/k9Nx2ndeet — Dylan Hudler (@DylanHudlerWX) June 16, 2023

…..

From Mia in Caledonia, MS. pic.twitter.com/vnPPl1H00Z — Matt Laubhan, CBM (@matt_laubhan) June 16, 2023

…..

Golf ball to baseball sized hail falling in Caledonia, MS @NWSMemphis pic.twitter.com/pTZKkBljAO — WCBI Weather (@WCBIWEATHER) June 16, 2023

…..

One thing Mississippians are gonna do is take a picture of some hail. From my parents in New Hope: pic.twitter.com/TOWLTPlo9j — Sarah Fowler (@FowlerSarah) June 16, 2023

…..

WOW!! Check out the size of this hail that fell in Caledonia, Mississippi! (📸: WTVA News) pic.twitter.com/fctURYEsOw — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) June 16, 2023

…..