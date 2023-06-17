Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Saturday severe threat expanded; Sunday threat upgraded Published 10:48 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

As expected, Sunday is shaping up to have the likely chance of getting pretty rough. With tomorrow being Father’s Day and a day of visiting parents and grandparents for many people, plenty of notice is warranted.

Today will be better for most of us, but strong to severe storms are still possible for some. For people having to travel for Father’s Day, consider this: Some areas will have strong to potentially dangerous storms, especially tonight, while strong to potentially dangerous storms are likely across most of the state tomorrow just about all day.

According to models and forecasts, Sunday’s weather forecast is quite similar to the one that brought widespread damage Friday. That doesn’t mean another significant, widespread event will happen, but it’s possible.

Saturday details

A Level 2 covers the Delta, Mississippi River counties from Cleveland to Natchez, the Jackson Metro, I-55 corridor, I-20 corridor, I-59 corridor, and all places in between. Severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, large hail, and a possible tornado.

A Level 1 covers most of the rest of the state with isolated severe storms possible. Damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and hail are possible.

Timing for storms

The strongest storms are expected along the Mississippi River between midnight and 3 a.m., central Mississippi between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., and east Mississippi from 4 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Sunday outlook

A Level 3 risk has been posted by the National Weather Service for most of Mississippi. The enhanced risk includes likely severe storms, large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. The Level 3 covers Cleveland, Greenwood, Eupora, Batesville, Greenville, Yazoo City, Grenada, Philadelphia, Vicksburg, Jackson, Newton, Meridian, Port Gibson, Natchez, Brookhaven, McComb, Prentiss, Magee, Collins, Laurel, Columbia, Hattiesburg, Wiggins, and Poplarville.

A Level 2 covers the other areas of Mississippi and includes possible severe storms, damaging winds, hail, and a tornado.

Both threats are from Sunday morning until evening with multiple rounds of severe storms possible.