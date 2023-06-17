Mississippi Skies: Rough weather likely for Sunday Published 11:05 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

Confidence is increasing that Mississippi could have at least two rounds of widespread dangerous weather with more rounds possible.

There are two separate Level 3 risk zones for the morning and the afternoon into evening.

The morning round of storms could enter the Mississippi River counties as early as 3 a.m. and last until 8 a.m. Central Mississippi’s risk for strongest storms is from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. and eastern Mississippi is 7 a.m. until noon.

In this round, a Level 3 includes Cleveland, Greenwood, Greenville, Yazoo City, Vicksburg, and Jackson. Threats include likely severe storms with winds up to 70 miles per hour, large hail, and a few tornadoes. A Level 2 includes just about the entire rest of the state with severe storms possible, damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two.

After the morning round, severe weather is expected again in the afternoon and are possible for anytime through evening.

For the afternoon, a much larger Level 3 risk zone stretches from Biloxi to Batesville. The only south Mississippi communities not in the Level 3, but still in a Level 2, are Woodville, Hancock County, and Picayune. The Level 2 for northern Mississippi includes the Golden Triangle, Oxford, Tupelo, and Corinth.

In the Level 3, severe storms are likely with damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and a tornado or two. The Level 2 has risks of severe storms, hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

We’re still expecting more severe weather Monday, too. Right now, a Level 1 risk covers everyone south of a Vicksburg to Yazoo City to Columbus line.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. High of 87 and low of 68. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely, mainly before noon. High near 86. Showers and storms again in the evening and overnight. Low of 68. Some storms could be strong to severe.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely in the morning and again in the late afternoon and evening. High of 91. More showers and storms overnight with a low of 70. Some storms could be severe.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. High of 92 with a heat index up to 107. A few showers and storms overnight with a low of 80. Some storms could be severe.