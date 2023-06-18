Man killed while trying to cross interstate, Mississippi officials report
Published 7:00 am Sunday, June 18, 2023
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a man was killed while attempting to cross the interstate.
Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department report that Donald Gray, 58, was struck and killed by a car Friday night. Gray was apparently trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Wisconsin Avenue overpass in Vicksburg.
The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m.