Man killed while trying to cross interstate, Mississippi officials report

Published 7:00 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Mississippi authorities are investigating after a man was killed while attempting to cross the interstate.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department report that Donald Gray, 58, was struck and killed by a car Friday night. Gray was apparently trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Wisconsin Avenue overpass in Vicksburg.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m.

