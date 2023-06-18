MBI issues silver alert for missing man

Published 6:49 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 43-year-old Jason Dean Vick of Dekalb in Kemper County.

He is described as a white male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Saturday, June 17, about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Chisolm Road in Dekalb. He was driving north in a 2009 gold-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer with an unknown tag number.

Family members say Jason Dean Vick suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Dean Vick, contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-793-2255.

