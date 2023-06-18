Mississippi Skies Bulletin: STRONG TORNADO THREAT INCREASING Published 9:31 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center is watching the potential for some strong tornadoes in parts of Mississippi

From the SPC:

The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 335 continues.

SUMMARY…The severe threat across tornado watch 335 in eastern Mississippi will continue over the next few hours. Tornadoes, large hail and wind damage will be possible.

DISCUSSION…The latest radar imagery from Jackson, Mississippi shows a cluster of strong to severe storms, with a couple embedded supercells in south-central Mississippi. Other strong to severe storms are ongoing in north-central Mississippi. The RAP is analyzing a low to mid-level jet over central and northern Mississippi. As this feature moves eastward and strengthens over the next couple of hours, the strong low-level shear environment will be maintained. This should result in an increasing tornado threat with maturing supercells that are currently ongoing. With 0-3 km storm relative helicity near 400 m2/s2, evident on the Jackson, Mississippi 00Z sounding, the storms may be able to produce a strong tornado over the next 60 to 90 minutes across eastern Mississippi.

The large hail and wind damage threat will also continue with the stronger cells.