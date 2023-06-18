Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Tornado risk increased as another round of severe weather likely this evening; tornado watch issued for much of the state Published 6:01 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

Many of us ended up with a nice, sunny afternoon, but that’s not necessarily the best of news for anyone hoping the storms are over.

The sun, along with the heat it delivered to the Magnolia State, helped the atmosphere rebuild some strength ahead of this evening’s round of storms. Radar models are showing some pretty rough storms could develop soon, lasting for several hours. Again, we have the chance for damaging winds, large hail, torrential rainfall, and a tornado or two.

The Storm Predication Center is cautioning some supercell thunderstorms could develop within the next couple of hours, especially near the Mississippi Delta and central Mississippi. The SPC has also increased the tornado risk.

Models are also showing storms to form a “bowing” line which shows potential for damaging straight-line winds.

A Level 3 risk covers most of Mississippi with the exception of northern Mississippi and near the western Gulf Coast communities. Those areas are under a Level 2 risk.

In the Level 3, severe storms are likely with damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, large hail, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes. Timing is from evening into the overnight.

In the Level 2, we have the same risk with lower confidence.