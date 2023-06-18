Mississippi Skies: Calmer weather for parts of the state Monday while others could have more severe weather Published 9:47 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

Half of the state will finally have a nice day Monday while the other half has a chance for another round of severe weather.

The northern half of Mississippi should have a nice day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The southern half will have some sunshine in the morning, but more storms are expected to develop in the afternoon. The southern half will also have heat index values well into the 100s.

A Level 2 risk covers the Gulf Coast, Wiggins, Lucedale, and Leakesville Monday. Risks are a couple severe storms, strong winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

A Level 1 risk includes Picayune, Poplarville, Natchez, McComb, Brookhaven, Magee, Laurel, Meridian, and Hattiesburg. Isolated severe storms are possible with hail, strong winds, and heavy rain.

Timing is for the afternoon into the evening so most Juneteenth morning and lunchtime activities should be dry.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 85. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 67.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 88. Winds could gust up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 68.

South Mississippi

Partly to mostly sunny with some showers and storms in the afternoon. A couple storms could be severe. High of 91 with a heat index of 102. A few showers and storms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Low of 70.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe. High of 93 with a heat index of 107. More showers and storms in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low of 75.